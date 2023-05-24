Duran is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After Duran was removed for a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday, the 23-year-old will be on a bench for the series finale. It's unclear whether his health played a factor in his removal Tuesday and his subsequent absence from the lineup one day later, though more information should be provided Wednesday. Corey Seager will draw the start at designated hitter while Josh Smith starts at shortstop and bats eighth against the Pirates.