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Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Out of Thursday's lineup
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Duran isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Duran is expected to receive the bulk of starts in left field while Wyatt Langford (forearm) is on the shelf, but the Rangers will keep Duran on the bench Thursday and start Alejandro Osuna in left.
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