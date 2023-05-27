Duran (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
After initially being reported to be out of the lineup Saturday, the Rangers elected to move him to the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. The 24-year-old is eligible to return June 3, but in the meantime, Travis Jankowski (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL and will replace Duran on the major-league roster.
