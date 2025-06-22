Duran started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Duran made the first of what is expected to be several starts at first base, after Jake Burger (oblique) landed on the injured list Saturday. The former's opportunities picked up over the last week, as Josh Smith dealt with a hamstring injury and Josh Jung was given a multi-day mental break. Duran's had effective offensive stretches while with the Rangers -- most notably in 2023 when he posted a .767 OPS with 14 home runs and eight steals in 122 games -- but there's a reason why he's bounced between Texas and the minors since 2022.