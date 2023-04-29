Duran started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Duran got the start against a right-hander (Clarke Schmidt), which is normally a spot for Josh Smith, as the duo continue to fill-in for Corey Seager (hamstring) at shortstop. Texas manager Bruce Bochy's decision to veer from the pattern could be based on offense. Since Seager's injury, Duran is batting .325 (13-for-40) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI, while Smith is hitting .125 (4-for-32) win one RBI.