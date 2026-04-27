Duran will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Yankees.

Though he looked to be a candidate to move into a full-time role after Wyatt Langford (forearm) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Duran has started in just one of the Rangers' ensuing three matchups versus right-handed pitching. Duran will be back in the lineup Monday while southpaw Max Fried takes the hill for New York, but the Rangers appear set to prioritize the left-handed-hitting Alejeandro Osuna over him in the corner outfield when the team faces righties.