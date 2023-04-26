Duran went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Duran saw his six-game hitting streak end Tuesday, though he did pick up his second steal of the year in the loss. Duran has gotten off to a nice start this season, seeing an increase in playing time with Corey Seager (hamstring) sidelined. The 24-year-old Duran is slashing .289/.319/.422 with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored through his first 47 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Hits in six straight•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Hits first homer of season•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Drives in three in win•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Stepping in as backup shortstop•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Removed for defense•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Getting start in left field•