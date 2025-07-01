Duran stole two bases as a pinch runner in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Duran swiped second and third after pinch running for Kyle Higashioka in the ninth inning. The Rangers left him stranded on third, and while they rallied to keep the game going in the 10th, they couldn't pull off a second comeback in the 11th. Duran is not seeing consistent playing time as a reserve infielder, which makes sense since he went just 4-for-23 (.174) with eight strikeouts over 13 games in June. Most of his starts are likely to be against left-handed pitchers, but his real value comes from versatility off the bench. Duran is batting just .138 this season while adding three steals, two RBI, four runs scored, four doubles and no home runs over 66 plate appearances.