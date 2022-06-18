Duran isn't starting Saturday against the Tigers.
Duran is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .333 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, seven RBI, six runs and two stolen bases. However, he'll get a day off while Brad Miller shifts to third base with Zach Reks starting in left field.
