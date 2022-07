Serrano (undisclosed) was reinstated from Single-A Down East's 7-day injured list last Friday and gave up an earned run over three innings in his return to the mound. He struck out one and scattered two hits and a walk.

Before he was cleared to make his season debut for Down East, Serrano completed a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 22-year-old right-hander was sidelined to begin the season while recovering from internal brace surgery.