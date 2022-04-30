Richards (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell to Atlanta 6-3, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Getting the nod as the opener, Richards served up a two-run shot to Austin Riley, and Texas was never able to climb out of the early hole. The 33-year-old righty has had a shaky start to the season that includes a 16.2 percent walk rate in nine innings, and Richards should remain in a low-leverage role until he begins to turn things around.