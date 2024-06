The Rangers optioned Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

After posting a 2.05 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 26.1 innings in the minors, Garabito was called up by the Rangers on May 26. Since the promotion, the 28-year-old right-hander has appeared in three games for the big club, allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings. The move corresponds with the Rangers activating right-hander Jon Gray from the injured list.