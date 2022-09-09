Figuereo was promoted to Single-A Down East at the end of August and has gone 5-for-20 with seven strikeouts over his first five games there.

Figuereo showed notable tools in rookie ball before his promotion, hitting .280/.363/.616 with nine homers and seven steals across 35 games in the Arizona Complex League. A ball has been a bit of an adjustment for him early on, but considering that he's a tender 18 years old, there's no reason to expect him to enjoy instant success against higher-level pitching. He's an interesting prospect thanks to his power and potential hit tool.