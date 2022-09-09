Figuereo was promoted to Single-A Down East at the end of August and has gone 5-for-20 with seven strikeouts over his first five games there.

Figuereo showed notable tools in rookie ball before his promotion, slashing .280/.363/.616 with nine homers and seven steals across 35 games in the Arizona Complex League. Full-season ball has been a bit of an adjustment for him, but considering that he's 18 years old, there was little reason to expect him to enjoy instant success against higher-level pitching. He's an interesting prospect thanks to his power and hit tool.