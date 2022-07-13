Otto didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 14-7 loss to Oakland, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Otto surrendered a single run in the second inning before permitting four baserunners and three runs in the fifth prompting his removal. The 26-year-old has now allowed a total of 14 runs over his last 15.1 innings across four starts, pushing his ERA from 4.24 to 5.50 in the process. Otto is set for one more start Sunday at home against Seattle prior to the All-Star break.