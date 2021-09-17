Otto (0-3) took the loss in Thursday's 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeout sin 3.1 innings.

Otto was able to prevent Houston from scoring in the game's first three innings but fell apart in the fourth, permitting eight of nine Astros to reach base in the and surrendering all seven runs in the process. Texas has now lost all four of Otto's starts and the righty possesses an unsightly 9.37 ERA across 16.1 innings.