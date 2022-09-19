Otto (6-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Rays.

Otto tossed a scoreless first frame during Sunday's matchup, but he gave up four runs over the next two innings and was forced to settle for his ninth loss of the season. Sunday's start was just the second time this year that Otto hasn't lasted at least four innings, and he's posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 18.1 innings over four appearances in September. He projects to make his next start at home against the Guardians on Saturday.