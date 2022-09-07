Otto did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over four innings against Houston. He struck out five.

Otto never really found his groove Tuesday, as he failed to record a clean inning and allowed runs to score in each of the second, third and fourth innings before being pulled from the game. The start was his first of fewer than five innings since July 12, a stretch in which he only recorded two wins despite a respectable 4.04 ERA. Otto will try to get back on track in his next start, which figures to be at Miami next week.