Otto (0-1) took the loss against Oakland on Friday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across 3.1 innings.

The rookie had pitched fairly well in his first two big-league starts, but he was hit hard by the Athletics on Friday. Otto gave up six runs in the second inning, though Oakland didn't register any extra-base hits in the frame. He bounced back with a scoreless third inning but was pulled after allowing a double and a triple while retiring only one batter in the fourth. Otto did flash impressive strikeout stuff -- he notched five punchouts and 12 swinging strikes -- so the overall picture isn't as bleak as the outcome of his brief appearance. If Otto remains in the rotation, his opportunity to bounce back will likely come at home against the White Sox next week.