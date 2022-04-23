Otto (1-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over five innings in an 8-1 victory over the A's. He struck out five.

After going 0-3 in six starts during his debut last year, Otto recorded his first big-league win in his first outing of 2022 for Texas, throwing 46 of 75 pitches for strikes and taking full advantage of his teammates' five-run eruption in the second inning. Otto has a golden opportunity to lock down a rotation spot with Jon Gray (knee) and Spencer Howard (finger) both currently on the shelf and no other Rangers' starter pitching particularly well out of the gate.