Otto registered a no-decision during Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Yankees in Game 2 of a double header, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Otto put runners on base in each of the first three innings, with the damage limited to a Giancarlo Stanton two-run shot in the third, but he was able to settle down to retire the final seven Yankees he faced. The 26-year-old has increased his pitch count in each of his three turns and owns an impressive 3.14 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 14.1 innings -- drastic improvements from last season's 9.26 and 1.71 marks in 23.1 innings. He'll take the hill again next weekend against Boston.