Otto (illness) rejoined the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday and will likely be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list to start in Sunday's home game against the Nationals, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Otto returned to Arlington after he made a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock. Though Otto was roughed up for four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings, the fact that he didn't stick around with Round Rock suggests the Rangers are preparing to have him back in the rotation this weekend. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, the Rangers already announced that No. 5 starter Taylor Hearn will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, which seemingly supports the notion that Otto will be cleared to make his first start for the big club since June 4.