Otto (3-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings, earning the win over the Rays on Monday. He also hit one batter.

Otto picked up a win for the second start in a row, and this was also the second time he's completed six innings this year. The right-hander threw 60 of his 99 pitches for strikes, though his control remains a small issue. He's at a 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB across 35.1 innings this year through seven starts. He's projected to make his next start this weekend at home versus the Mariners.