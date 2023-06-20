Otto (lat) struck out three over three scoreless innings in his second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed one hit and no walks in the 44-pitch outing.

The 27-year-old has been on the shelf since late in spring training due to the right lat strain, but he's looked strong in both of his first two rehab outings with Round Rock. He's covered three innings in both appearances, striking out seven batters in total while having yet to issue a walk. The Rangers don't have a spot available for Otto in the big-league rotation at the moment, so once his 30-day rehab window elapses, the right-hander could get optioned to Round Rock upon being activated from the 60-day injured list.