Otto didn't factor in the decision against Boston on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five-plus innings.

Otto had his strikeout stuff working against the Red Sox, as he notched a season-high eight punchouts while inducing 12 swinging strikes. He departed after giving up a leadoff homer to Alex Verdugo in the sixth inning, but he was in line for the win with Texas up by a run. The Rangers' bullpen collapsed late in the game, however, denying Otto of a second straight victory. The right-hander nonetheless started September on a decent foot after posting a promising 2.93 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across five starts covering 27.2 innings in August. On another positive note, Otto walked only one batter Thursday following a four-game stretch during which he averaged 3.8 free passes per contest.