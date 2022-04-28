Otto didn't factor in the decision against Houston on Wednesday. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Otto fell back a bit after a one-run, five-inning performance in his first outing of the campaign, but he hung in well enough to keep Texas in the game and avoid taking a loss. The right-hander fell behind immediately when Chas McCormick led off the game with a home run, but Otto recovered from there, and the only other run he surrendered came after he departed the contest in the fifth inning. With two adequate showings under his belt, Otto could be making a push to remain in the rotation long-term. His next start tentatively lines up to come in Philadelphia on Tuesday.