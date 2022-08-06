Otto (4-8) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and taking the loss against Texas.

Otto gave up one run through three frames before serving up a go-ahead solo shot to Eloy Jimenez. The 6-foot-3 righty lowered his season ERA to 5.31 after allowing fewer than three runs for just the second time in his last eight appearances. He also tied his season best with seven punchouts. Otto will carry a 64:39 K:BB into his projected outing in Houston next week.