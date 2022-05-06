site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Glenn Otto: Friday's start postponed
Otto and the Rangers won't play against the Yankees on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. While Otto will likely draw a start later in the weekend series against the Yankees, it's not yet clear what day he'll pitch.
