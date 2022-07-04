Otto is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday in Baltimore against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Even though Otto has been shelled for 10 earned runs on 10 hits and six walks while covering only six innings in his first two outings since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, he built up enough goodwill prior to testing positive for the virus to maintain some security in the Texas rotation. He'll take a 5.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 10 starts this season into his upcoming outing at Camden Yards.