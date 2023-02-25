Otto allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five over two innings in Friday's spring game against Kansas City.

Otto opened the game with a four-pitch walk to Bobby Witt, who later came around on Vinnie Pasquantino's home run three batters later. "It starts with throwing strikes," manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "That's the obvious. He's got great stuff. But he's got to pound the strike zone and throw quality strikes." The right-hander started 27 games for the Rangers in 2022, but he's not expected to return to the rotation after Texas added three veteran starters during the offseason. Otto could be a candidate for the bullpen, but a roster spot is not guaranteed.