The Rangers placed Otto (lat) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Otto injured his right lat toward the end of spring camp and is now going to miss at least the first two months of the 2023 season. The Rangers haven't provided an official timeline for Otto's return, though the right-hander is expected to avoid surgery.
