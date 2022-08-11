Otto pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Otto allowed one run in the bottom of the second before surrendering a game-tying solo homer to Kyle Tucker in the fourth frame, knotting up the score at 2-2. He was able to pitch a scoreless fifth inning before being removed after the frame. Otto has now allowed at least one home run in five consecutive outings, allowing six long balls over that stretch. Since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list June 26, the right-hander has posted an inflated 6.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 42.2 innings in nine starts.