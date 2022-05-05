Otto will start Friday's series opener against the Yankees in New York, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heading into the week, Otto was initially lined up to start Tuesday in Philadelphia, but he ended up getting pushed back a few days in the pitching schedule after Jon Gray (knee) was cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. The Rangers had a pair of off days this week that will result in the team temporarily going with a four-man rotation, but Otto will be able to stick in a starting role over Taylor Hearn, who will be available out of the bullpen for the weekend series in New York. Otto will look to keep rolling against the Yankees after he struck out 10 while giving up three earned runs on six hits and three walks over 9.1 innings between his first two starts of the season.