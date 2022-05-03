Otto isn't starting Tuesday against the Phillies as previously scheduled since Jon Gray (knee) was activated off the injured list to start, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Otto has a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 9.1 innings through two outings, but he'll be bumped from Tuesday's start with Gray back from a brief stint on the shelf. It remains to be seen whether Otto has his outing pushed back a couple days or if the Rangers opt to use him out of the bullpen this week since the team has scheduled off days Thursday and Monday.