Otto (7-10) got the win after he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in Wednesday's season-finale versus the Yankees.

Otto kept the Yankees in check Wednesday, limiting them to six total baserunners while notching his second straight quality start. He gave up one run in the second inning before Jose Trevino launched a solo homer in the fourth frame, accounting for the final run on his line. Otto will finish the campaign with a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while striking out 107 batters over 135.2 innings in 27 starts with the Rangers.