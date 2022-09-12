Otto didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 win over the Marlins in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander exited the game in line for his ninth loss of the year, but the Rangers' offense got going in the seventh inning. The quality start was Otto's sixth of the season, but three of them have come in eight outings since the beginning of August, a stretch during which he sports a 3.37 ERA and 33:20 K:BB through 42.2 innings.