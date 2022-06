Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Otto (illness) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Otto has resided on the COVID-19-related injured list since June 10, but he's cleared all protocols less than two weeks later and is in the process of ramping up. Woodward said that if all goes well during Otto's rehab outing, he could slot back into the big-league rotation during Sunday's home game against the Nationals.