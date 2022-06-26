The Rangers are expected to activate Otto (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list and have him serve as a bulk-inning pitcher in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kennedi Landry of MLB.com notes that the Rangers intend to have Brett Martin serve as an opening pitcher Sunday, so Otto will be making his first appearance out of the bullpen after previously making eight starts prior to landing on the IL. The Rangers should make Otto's activation official shortly before the game's 2:35 p.m. ET opening pitch.