Otto (2-2) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run over five innings. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Otto gave up a first-inning run but settled down after that, keeping Los Angeles off the scoreboard for his remaining four frames. The right-hander racked up a season-high seven strikeouts and picked up his first win since his first appearance of the campaign April 22. Otto has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six outings, but his 4.91 ERA is marred by an eight-run, four-inning blowup against Boston on May 14. Still, it's probably better to take a wait-and-see approach in fantasy, as Otto has allowed multiple walks in all but one appearance and hadn't punched out more than five batters in a game until Wednesday. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against Tampa Bay on Monday.