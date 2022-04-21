Otto is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Otto began the year in the minors and struck out nine in seven scoreless frames in his first two starts in Round Rock. He made his last start April 15, so he'll be fully rested while filling in for Jon Gray (knee) as the starter in Friday's series opener in Oakland. Otto made six starts for the Rangers last year and posted a 9.26 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 23.1 innings.