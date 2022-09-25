Otto did not factor into the decision on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits with one walk over 5.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

After walking Steven Kwan on four straight pitches to start the game, Otto went on to retire the next 12 batters he faced. His only major mistake on the night came in the fifth when he left a slider over the plate and served up a solo homer to Oscar Gonzalez to lead off the inning. The right-hander has earned a win in just two of his starts since the All-Star break. He's projected to take the mound again next week against the Angels.