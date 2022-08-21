Otto allowed an unearned run on three hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

The lone run against Otto came in the fifth inning on a Luis Arraez single after Jake Cave reached on an error. Otto came up one out short of a quality start. Walks have re-emerged as an issue for the 26-year-old -- he's issued 17 free passes across 27.2 innings through his last five starts. He has a 4.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:52 K:BB through 94.2 innings across 19 starts overall. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Tigers next week.