Otto is scheduled to make his next start for the Rangers at home Wednesday against the Astros.

He'll be making a second straight turn in the rotation as a replacement for Jon Gray (knee), who recently moved to the injured list for the second time this season. Though Gray's injury isn't believed to be a long-term issue, Otto could vie for a back-end spot in the rotation even once the Rangers' Opening Day starter is cleared to return from the IL. Otto looked sharp in his first start of the season Friday in Oakland, limiting the Athletics to one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out five en route to capturing his first MLB win.