Otto (6-10) gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat against the Angels on Friday.

Otto racked up seven or more strikeouts for the fourth time this season but gave up a couple of home runs that ultimately led to him being saddled with his 10th loss of the year. The strikeout-heavy performance is an encouraging sign from Otto who has a poor K/BB of 1.7 in 26 starts this season. The 26-year-old right-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start in the final game of the season against the Yankees.