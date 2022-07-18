Otto (4-6) gave up three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss in a 6-2 defeat to the Mariners on Sunday.

Otto gave up a couple of homer runs but held the red-hot Mariners to three runs to earn his third quality start of the season. Otto came into the game with a bloated 6.08 ERA in July so the quality start could help him to build some positive momentum for the second half. Opponents are hitting .306 on his fastball which averages only 93 mph, so he could find more success if he uses his slider more often. Otto struggled in his last start against the Athletics, but he will have a chance to redeem himself against one of the league's worst offenses in his next expected start Friday at Oakland.