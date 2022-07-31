Otto allowed four runs on four hits, three walks and two hit batters while striking out five in five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Otto struggled to find the zone, throwing 43 of 73 pitches for strikes. He's gone 0-5 with two no-decisions in his last seven starts, and he's allowed at least three runs in six of those outings. The right-hander owns a 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 57:38 K:BB in 72 innings across 15 starts this year. Otto is projected for a home start against the White Sox next week.