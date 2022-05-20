Otto (1-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Otto allowed both of his earned runs in the first inning, when he surrendered three hits and also plunked a batter. Though he limited the damage, Otto was consistently working out of trouble as he allowed at least one baserunner in all but one frame. After a disastrous eight-run performance his last turn through the rotation, Otto rebounded and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts this season. However, he still owns a 5.55 ERA with an unimpressive 18:13 K:BB across 24.1 innings.