Otto (4-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers fell 2-1 to the Orioles, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Both runs crossed the plate in the second inning, as with two outs and two runners in scoring position, Corey Seager attempted to make a bare-handed play on a soft grounder by Ryan McKenna, only to throw the ball away and allow two runs to score instead of just one on the infield single. Otto got the hook after 91 pitches (58 strikes) and no further damage, but the Rangers' offense couldn't erase the deficit. It was the right-hander's best effort in three starts since returning from the COVID-19 list, but on the season he still carries a shaky 5.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:32 K:BB through 51.1 innings.