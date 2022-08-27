Otto (6-8) earned the win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two over five innings.

Otto's outing Friday was not pretty, but it did the job. He threw 48 of 80 pitches for strikes across four frames, but was able to pick up the win thanks to an offensive outburst from his team. The righty has only lasted six innings five times in 20 starts, whether by design or because of his performance. Friday's four-run clunker raised Otto's ERA to 4.79.