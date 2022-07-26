Otto (4-7) allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out five over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Otto got through the Mariners' order without much trouble once, but they accumulated two runs on four hits in the fourth inning. Ty France added a solo shot in the fifth, and the Rangers' offense couldn't get Otto off the hook. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up at least three runs in five of his last six starts, going 0-5 in that span, a noticeable struggle since he returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late June. He now has a 5.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 52:35 K:BB across 67 innings in 14 starts. He's projected to make his next start this weekend on the road against the Angels.